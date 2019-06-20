Modi govt's special focus to improve connectivity in NE: Prez

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Narendra Modi government is giving special focus on improving connectivity in the Northeast and make life easy for the people of the region, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Thursday.

In his address to the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament, Kovind said tourism, agriculture and other allied sectors will also benefit from better connectivity in the Northeast.

"Special emphasis is being accorded to improving connectivity in the North-East, hilly and tribal areas," he said in his customary address after the formation of the 17th Lok Sabha.

Kovind said in addition to increasing the ease of living of citizens in the Northeast, tourism, agriculture and other allied sectors will also benefit from better connectivity.

Effective steps are being taken to expand organic farming in the Northeast, he added.

First Published: Thu, June 20 2019. 15:05 IST

