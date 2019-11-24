JUST IN
C'garh Assembly's winter session to begin from Monday

Press Trust of India  |  Raipur 

The Chhattisgarh Assembly's winter session will begin here on Monday, with the BJP expected to corner the Bhupesh Baghel government on delay in paddy procurement, lack of jobs and failure to implement a promised liquor ban.

The session will continue till December 6 and will have 10 sittings.

A BJP leader said the people of the state were in distress due to broken promises of the Congress government, especially farmers as the Baghel dispensation had postponed paddy procurement from the earlier announced date of November 15 to December 1.

"There are also issues of deteriorating law and order," he said.

