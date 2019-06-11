JUST IN
Business Standard

NFAI to pay tributes to Girish Karnad

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

National Film Archive of India will be paying homage to veteran playwright and actor Girish Karnad, who passed away on Monday.

The NFAI will be honouring the theatre stalwart by screening some of his acclaimed films "Ondanondu Kaladalli", "Kanooru Heggadithi", "Kaadu" and Jabbar Patel's "Umbartha" starring Karnad.

Kannada film "Ondanondu Kaladalli" was screened Tuesday at National Film Archive of India in Pune, a statement from NFAI read.

"Kanooru Heggadithi" and "Kaadu", both Kannada language films, will be showcased on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Marathi film "Umbartha" will close the retrospective on Saturday.

Karnad, who left his indelible mark in the world of literature, theatre and cinema spanning five decades, died at the age of 81 at his residence in Bengaluru after prolonged illness.

First Published: Tue, June 11 2019. 20:15 IST

