Citizenship Bill: Govt accuses Cong of instigating violence in northeast

The government accused the Congress on Thursday of instigating violence in the northeast following the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament, evoking sharp reaction from the Opposition party.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised the issue of violence in parts of the northeast region during the Zero Hour, saying barring a few places the entire region was in "flames".

"Internet services have been discontinued. We are witnessing that Kashmir phenomenon has been replicated in the northeast region," he said.

Chowdhury also said both these areas are of strategic importance and the government should take the deteriorating situation seriously.

Alleging that the Congress was instigating violence in the northeast region, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Jodhi said, "I condemn their attitude."



Following Joshi's remarks, Congress members along with that of DMK walked out of the House proceedings.

Later during the Zero Hour, Saugata Roy of the Trinamool Congress too raised the Assam and Tripura situation demanded a statement from the government on this. The TMC MPs too walked out of the House in protest.