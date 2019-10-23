Cabinet approves agreement with other countries in medicine, science & tech

The Cabinet on Wednesday gave approval to agreements signed with other countries in various fields like traditional medicine, and science and technology.

These included administrative arrangement on cooperation in the field of Railways between the Ministry of Railways and the Directorate General for Mobility and Transport of the European Commission.

According to an official statement, a proposal for agreement on Science and Technology Cooperation between India and the US was also approved, it said.

The agreement would provide an opportunity to promote high quality' and high impact' research and innovation partnerships as well as broadening and expanding relationships between the extensive scientific and technological communities, it said.

It will "open a new chapter" in bilateral relations with the US as both sides will leverage complementary strengths spurred by a significant convergence of mutual interests, the statement said.

The Cabinet also approved a Memorandum of Understanding to provide a framework for cooperation between India and St Vincent and the Grenadines for the promotion of traditional systems of medicines and will mutually benefit the two countries in the said field.

"It will lead to promotion and propagation of Traditional Systems of Medicine in St. Vincent & the Grenadines. Activities mentioned in the MoU will boost the importance of AYUSH Systems of Medicine in St Vincent and the Grenadines," the statement said.