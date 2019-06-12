Cabinet approves cybersecurity pact between India, Finland

The Cabinet Wednesday cleared signing of an agreement between and to enhance cooperation in the area of cybersecurity, an official statement said.

"Cabinet approves signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between and in the area of cybersecurity," the government statement said.

The Cabinet was apprised of the MoU on the cooperation in the area of cybersecurity between and signed in January 2019.

"The MoU intends to promote closer cooperation for exchange of knowledge and experience in detection, resolution and of related incidents between India and Finland," the statement said.

