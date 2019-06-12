Eight-year-old girl gang-raped in MP, two boys detained

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two boys at a village in district of Madhya Pradesh, police said Wednesday.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Sarai police station, 60 kms from the district headquarters, on Tuesday and the two minor accused were detained Wednesday, police said.

"The girl had gone to bathe at a water body in the village when the two boys sexually assaulted her. On reaching home, she complained about health problems, after which her parents took her to the district hospital," district superintendent of police told

At the hospital, she confided in the nurses about what happened with her. After that, police were informed about it.

Her medical examination confirmed that she had been sexually assaulted, police said.

"A search was conducted and the two boys, aged 14 and 15 years, were detained," he said, adding that they have been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Ranjan said.

"We are interrogating the duo. They will be produced in the juvenile court Thursday," he added.

