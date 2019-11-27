Cabinet approves India's stand at 2019 UN climate change conference

JUST IN
India will stress upon the need for fulfilling pre-2020 commitments by developed countries.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

United Nations Secretary General Guterres makes his closing statement at the end of the 2019 United Nations Climate Action Summit at U.N. headquarters in New York City. Photo: Reuters

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved India's stand at the UN's upcoming 25th Conference of Parties (COP 25) on climate change commencing next week in Spain.

India will stress upon the need for fulfilling pre-2020 commitments by developed countries and that pre-2020 implementation gaps should not present an additional burden to developing countries in the post-2020 period.
First Published: Wed, November 27 2019.

