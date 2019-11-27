Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi visit ex-Finance Minister Chidambaram in Tihar jail

-
ALSO READ
In 'New' India, bribes are electoral bonds, Rahul takes a jibe at govt
Govt not doing anything to address economic slowdown, says Priyanka Gandhi
Govt withdraws SPG security cover of Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi
Sonia Gandhi forms panel to discuss Maharashtra, Haryana post-poll scenario
CWC meet: Sonia, Rahul pull out of discussions to pick new party chief
-
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the Tihar jail here on Wednesday to meet former finance minister P Chidambaram.
The senior Congress leader was first arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case and was granted bail by the Supreme Court on October 22.
He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case on October 16 and is in judicial custody till November 27 under the order of a trial court.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU