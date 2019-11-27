JUST IN
Business Standard

Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi visit ex-Finance Minister Chidambaram in Tihar jail

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

P Chidambaram, INX Media case
The former minister is in Tihar in connection with a corruption case filed by the CBI

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the Tihar jail here on Wednesday to meet former finance minister P Chidambaram.

The senior Congress leader was first arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case and was granted bail by the Supreme Court on October 22.

He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case on October 16 and is in judicial custody till November 27 under the order of a trial court.
First Published: Wed, November 27 2019. 08:45 IST

