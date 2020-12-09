Govt okays laying undersea cables for high-speed internet in Lakshadweep

-
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved laying of an undersea optical fibre cable to 11 Lakshadweep Islands to provide high-speed broadband internet connectivity, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday.
This would be on the lines of the one recently laid to Andaman & Nicobar Islands.
The cabinet also approved setting up of 1 crore data centres, he said.
