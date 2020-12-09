Govt okays laying undersea cables for high-speed internet in Lakshadweep

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved laying of an undersea optical fibre cable to 11 Lakshadweep Islands to provide high-speed internet connectivity, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday.

This would be on the lines of the one recently laid to Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

The cabinet also approved setting up of 1 crore data centres, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)