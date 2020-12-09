OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei raises $7 mn funding for new venture

-
ALSO READ
OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei quits ahead of OnePlus 8T launch: Report
OnePlus Nord name confirmed for OnePlus' upcoming affordable smartphone
OnePlus Nord review: Imperfect yet solid smartphone in the midrange segment
OnePlus 8 review: Meaningful innovations elevate experience, justify price
OnePlus to bring 'more affordable' smartphone product line to India
-
OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has raised USD 7 million (about Rs 51.4 crore) in seed financing to start a new venture that will be unveiled early next year.
Pei had co-founded OnePlus, which now ranks among premium smartphone companies, in 2013. He quit OnePlus in October this year.
The Swedish tech entrepreneur has raised the USD 7 million seed financing from "friends and private investors" including Tony Fadell (Principal at Future Shape and inventor of the iPod), Casey Neistat (YouTuber), Kevin Lin (Co-founder of Twitch), Steve Huffman (CEO of Reddit), Liam Casey (Founder and CEO, PCH), Paddy Cosgrave (Founder of Web Summit) and Josh Buckley (CEO of Product Hunt), a statement said.
However, details of the new venture were not disclosed.
"I am deeply grateful and tremendously excited to have friends of this calibre supporting us in building what's next. We plan on moving aggressively against our vision, and can't wait to see how the market will react," Pei said.
The seed investment will support the creation of a head office in London, hiring of the team, and finance ongoing product research and development efforts, the statement said.
"Carl spent the last decade making products that millions of people love. He deeply understands what consumers want, and I can't wait for the world to see what he has in store next," Josh Buckley, CEO of Product Hunt, said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU