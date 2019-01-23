Cabinet clears setting up of centralised GST appellate authority

The Wednesday approved setting up of a centralised Appellate (AAAR) under the goods and services that would decide on cases where there are divergent orders at the state level.

The setting up of a centralised AAAR would require amendments to the GST Acts.

The centralised authority as an appellate body will only take up cases wherein the (AAR) of two states have passed divergent orders.

The Goods and Services (GST) Council, headed by Arun Jaitley, and comprising state counterparts, in December decided to establish the centralised AAAR.

"The Cabinet has cleared the GST appellate authority," a source said after the meeting of the Cabinet headed by

In view of the confusion created by contradictory rulings given by different AARs on the same or similar issues, the industry had been demanding a centralised appellate authority that could reconcile the contradictory verdicts of different AARs.

