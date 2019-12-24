Cabinet okays pact with Saudi Arabia for cooperation in renewable energy

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday gave ex post facto approval to a pact with Saudi Arabia for cooperation in the renewable energy sector.

"The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was apprised of an MoU (memorandum of undertaking) between the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and the Ministry of Energy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for cooperation in the field of renewable energy," an official statement said.

This was signed on October 29 in Riyadh, the statement added.

The MoU aims at setting up a framework for cooperation between the two countries in renewable energy, including upgrading the level of technologies and their applications in the sector.

The framework would also focus on contributing to renewable energy to raise its efficiency in the national energy combination in Saudi Arabia.

The framework also includes developing renewable energy projects in solar, wind, biogas, geothermal and other fields of clean energy and development and localisation of value chain in the field.