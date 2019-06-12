Cabinet nod to bill on institutionalised arbitration

-
ALSO READ
Cabinet okays ordinance to allow govt take over functions of arbitration centre
LS passes New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill
ICDAR moves HC challenging ordinance on setting up new International Arbitration Centre
Cabinet approves ordinance to set up New Delhi International Arbitration Centre
Encourage foreign practitioners, third-party funding for progressive ecosystem: Mark Bravin
-
The Union Cabinet Wednesday approved a bill for the creation of an independent and autonomous regime for institutionalised domestic and international arbitration.
The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (NDIAC) Bill, 2019, which seeks to replace an ordinance issued in March this year by the previous government will be introduced in the coming session of Parliament beginning Monday.
A statement issued by the government said the Bill provides for setting up of an independent an autonomous body for institutional arbitration and to acquire and transfer the undertakings of the International Centre For Alternative Dispute Resolution (ICADR) to the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (NDIAC) with effect from March 2 this year.
The proposed New Delhi International Arbitration Centre will be headed by a chairperson, who has been a judge of the Supreme Court or a judge of a high court or an eminent person, having special knowledge and experience in the conduct or administration of arbitration.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU