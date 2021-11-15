TMC leader Luizinho Faleiro files Rajya Sabha nomination from Bengal

Former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro, who had joined the Trinamool Congress in September after ending his decades-long association with the Congress, on Monday filed his nomination as his new party's candidate for the upcoming by-election in West Bengal.

The had on Saturday named Faleiro, who was appointed as the party's vice president in October, as its candidate for the by-election on November 29.

"I am grateful to our party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for giving me this opportunity. I will raise people's issues in Parliament. Mamata Banerjee is currently the strongest opposition voice in the country," Falerio told reporters after filing his nomination.

The November 29 by-election to the seat was necessitated by the resignation of MP Arpita Ghosh from the Upper House. Principal opposition BJP is yet to announce any candidate for the by-election.

The TMC, after a stunning victory in the West Bengal assembly elections held earlier this year, is trying to expand its footprint in BJP-ruled Goa and Tripura. Elections to the 40-member Goa assembly are likely to be held early next year.

