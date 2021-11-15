TMC leader Luizinho Faleiro files Rajya Sabha nomination from Bengal

-
ALSO READ
TMC to contest all 40 seats in Goa Assembly polls on its own: Faleiro
TMC appoints Goa's ex-CM Luizinho Faleiro as its vice president
Ex-Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro nominated for Rajya Sabha seat by TMC
Former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro joins TMC
AAP, TMC will be 'marginal players' in Goa assembly polls: P Chidambaram
-
Former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro, who had joined the Trinamool Congress in September after ending his decades-long association with the Congress, on Monday filed his nomination as his new party's candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-election in West Bengal.
The TMC had on Saturday named Faleiro, who was appointed as the party's national vice president in October, as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha by-election on November 29.
"I am grateful to our party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for giving me this opportunity. I will raise people's issues in Parliament. Mamata Banerjee is currently the strongest opposition voice in the country," Falerio told reporters after filing his nomination.
The November 29 by-election to the Rajya Sabha seat was necessitated by the resignation of TMC MP Arpita Ghosh from the Upper House. Principal opposition BJP is yet to announce any candidate for the by-election.
The TMC, after a stunning victory in the West Bengal assembly elections held earlier this year, is trying to expand its footprint in BJP-ruled Goa and Tripura. Elections to the 40-member Goa assembly are likely to be held early next year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU