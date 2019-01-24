DY Patil T20 Cup: Dalal leads record charge for ONGC

Hiten Dalal's 44-ball 113 studded with seven boundaries and 12 sixes led to a record total of 280 for 4 in their 20 overs in the 15th DY Patil T20 Cup against Indian Oil on Thursday.

This is reputed to be the highest T20 team total at any level in all

Dalal's blitzkrieg ensured that registered an easy 62-run win over Indian Oil.

In the other games, star Yuvraj Singh's 80 off 57 balls, studded with 7 fours and 4 sixes, went in vain as could not defend 169-7 against Mumbai Customs.

Mumbai Ranji opener Vikrant Auti (86: 52b, 9x4, 2x6) and Swapnil Pradhan's unbeaten 67 (53b, 6x4) helped Customs win with nine wickets to spare.

Earlier in the day at the D Y Patil University Ground in Navi Mumbai, Bharat Chipli's 90 helped post 202 in 19 overs against

That proved to be enough as were bowled out for 128 in 18.1 overs thaks to Praveen Dubey's spell of 5 for 23 which handed a 74-run win.

Meanwhile, CAG rode on fast bowler Sayan Ghosh's spell of 5 for 31 to beat RBI by seven wickets at the D Y Patil Stadium.

Brief scores: At D Y Patil Stadium: Group B: RBI 151-9 in 20 overs ( 49, 42; Sayan Ghosh 5-31, Mehjoor Ali 2-29) lost to CAG 153-3 in 18.3 overs ( 48, Abhinav Bali 42, DB Prashant 33 n.o.; Jyot Chhaya 3-15) by seven wickets.

Group B: 169-7 in 20 overs (Yuvraj Singh 80, 40, Sujit Nayak 31; 4-39) lost to Mumbai Customs 172-1 in 19.1 overs (Vikrant Auti 86 n.o., Swapnil Pradhan 67 n.o.) by nine wickets.

At University Ground: Group D: 202 in 19 overs (Bharat Chipli 90, Raajoo Bhatkal 32; Anant Tambvekar 2-42, 2-35) bt 128 in 18.1 overs (Pritam Patil 30, 30; 5-23)-by 74 runs.

Group C: 280-4 in 20 overs (Hiten Dalal 113, Sarthak Ranjan 57, Nitish Rana 53, Mahipal Lomror 45 n.o.) bt Indian Oil 218-8 in 20 overs (Aditya Tare 51, Ankush Bains 42, 41; 4-36)-by 62 runs.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)