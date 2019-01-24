DY Patil T20 Cup: Dalal leads record charge for ONGC

Hiten Dalal's 44-ball 113 studded with seven boundaries and 12 sixes led ONGC to a record total of 280 for 4 in their 20 overs in the 15th DY Patil T20 Cup against Indian Oil on Thursday.
This is reputed to be the highest T20 team total at any level in all representative cricket.
Dalal's blitzkrieg ensured that ONGC registered an easy 62-run win over Indian Oil.
In the other games, India star Yuvraj Singh's 80 off 57 balls, studded with 7 fours and 4 sixes, went in vain as Air India could not defend 169-7 against Mumbai Customs.
Mumbai Ranji opener Vikrant Auti (86: 52b, 9x4, 2x6) and Swapnil Pradhan's unbeaten 67 (53b, 6x4) helped Customs win with nine wickets to spare.
Earlier in the day at the D Y Patil University Ground in Navi Mumbai, Bharat Chipli's 90 helped Canara Bank post 202 in 19 overs against Jain Irrigation.
That proved to be enough as Jain Irrigation were bowled out for 128 in 18.1 overs thaks to Praveen Dubey's spell of 5 for 23 which handed Canara Bank a 74-run win.
Meanwhile, CAG rode on fast bowler Sayan Ghosh's spell of 5 for 31 to beat RBI by seven wickets at the D Y Patil Stadium.
Brief scores: At D Y Patil Stadium: Group B: RBI 151-9 in 20 overs (Sumit Ghadigaonkar 49, Sumit Kumar 42; Sayan Ghosh 5-31, Mehjoor Ali 2-29) lost to CAG 153-3 in 18.3 overs (Abhishek Raman 48, Abhinav Bali 42, DB Prashant 33 n.o.; Jyot Chhaya 3-15) by seven wickets.
Group B: Air India 169-7 in 20 overs (Yuvraj Singh 80, Paul Valthaty 40, Sujit Nayak 31; Pratik Dabolkar 4-39) lost to Mumbai Customs 172-1 in 19.1 overs (Vikrant Auti 86 n.o., Swapnil Pradhan 67 n.o.) by nine wickets.
At University Ground: Group D: Canara Bank 202 in 19 overs (Bharat Chipli 90, Raajoo Bhatkal 32; Anant Tambvekar 2-42, Rakesh Prabhu 2-35) bt Jain Irrigation 128 in 18.1 overs (Pritam Patil 30, Siddharth Akre 30; Praveen Dubey 5-23)-by 74 runs.
Group C: ONGC 280-4 in 20 overs (Hiten Dalal 113, Sarthak Ranjan 57, Nitish Rana 53, Mahipal Lomror 45 n.o.) bt Indian Oil 218-8 in 20 overs (Aditya Tare 51, Ankush Bains 42, Ricky Bhui 41; Bobby Yadav 4-36)-by 62 runs.
