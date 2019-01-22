Aman Khan's blistering ton for DYP 'B'

Aman Khan slammed the first hundred of the 15th DY Patil T20 Cup, a blistering 137, for hosts DY Patil B on Tuesday against Future Group in Nerul, Navi Mumbai.
Asked to bat first, D Y Patil B posted 234 for 6 in their 20 overs, banking on the 60-ball onslaught by Mumbai's Aman Khan, inclusive of 14 sixes and five fours.
Future Group were never in the contest during the run chase, finishing at 154 for 7 to lose by 80 runs.
Earlier in the day at the D Y Patil Stadium, BPCL- led by former Mumbai Ranji Trophy skipper Surya Kumar Yadav (82 not out in 56 balls) - registered a narrow 14-run win over Western Railway.
In the other games, Air India went down by six runs to RBI at the University Ground while CAG easily chased down Mumbai Customs' 165 for 4 with six wickets to spare.
Brief scores: At DY Patil Stadium:
Group C: BPCL 158-3 in 20 overs (Surya Kumar Yadav 82 n.o., Eknath Kerkar 41; Drushyant Soni 2-26) bt Western Railway 144 in 18 overs (Mrunal Deodhar 38, Asad Pathan 36; Dhawal Kulkarni 3-27) by 14 runs.
Group D: DY Patil B 234-6 in 20 overs (Aman Khan 137, Kevin Almeida 28) bt Future Group 154-7 in 20 overs (Raunaq Sharma 36, Shashikant Kadam 26, H Tank 24; Swapnil Singh 3-25, Monu Kumar 2-26) by 80 runs.
At University Ground: Group B: RBI 155-6 in 20 overs (Deepak Hooda 61, Sumit Kumar 29 n.o.; Moondeep Mangela 2-14, Sagar Trivedi 2-42) bt Air India 149-8 in 20 overs (Sujit Nayak 75 n.o.; Kiran Kashyap 2-34)-by six runs.
Group B: Mumbai Customs 165-4 in 20 overs (Parag Khanapurkar 48 n.o., Vikrant Auti 34, Prasad Pawar 32, Akash Parkar 24) lost to CAG 166-4 in 18.5 overs (DB Prashant 58 n.o., Ankit Kaushik 47 n.o., Abhinav Bali 25; Aishwarya Surve 1-24) by six wickets.
