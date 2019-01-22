Aman Khan's blistering ton for DYP 'B'

slammed the first hundred of the 15th T20 Cup, a blistering 137, for hosts B on Tuesday against in Nerul,

Asked to bat first, D Y B posted 234 for 6 in their 20 overs, on the 60-ball onslaught by Mumbai's Aman Khan, inclusive of 14 sixes and five fours.

were never in the contest during the run chase, finishing at 154 for 7 to lose by 80 runs.

Earlier in the day at the D Y Patil Stadium, BPCL- led by former skipper (82 not out in 56 balls) - registered a narrow 14-run win over Western Railway.

In the other games, went down by six runs to RBI at the while CAG easily chased down Customs' 165 for 4 with six wickets to spare.

Brief scores: At Patil Stadium:



Group C: BPCL 158-3 in 20 overs ( 82 n.o., Eknath Kerkar 41; Drushyant Soni 2-26) bt Western Railway 144 in 18 overs (Mrunal Deodhar 38, 36; Dhawal Kulkarni 3-27) by 14 runs.

Group D: DY Patil B 234-6 in 20 overs ( 137, 28) bt 154-7 in 20 overs (Raunaq Sharma 36, Shashikant Kadam 26, H Tank 24; Swapnil Singh 3-25, Monu Kumar 2-26) by 80 runs.

At University Ground: Group B: RBI 155-6 in 20 overs ( 61, 29 n.o.; Moondeep Mangela 2-14, Sagar Trivedi 2-42) bt 149-8 in 20 overs (Sujit Nayak 75 n.o.; 2-34)-by six runs.

Group B: Mumbai Customs 165-4 in 20 overs (Parag Khanapurkar 48 n.o., Vikrant Auti 34, 32, Akash Parkar 24) lost to CAG 166-4 in 18.5 overs (DB Prashant 58 n.o., Ankit Kaushik 47 n.o., Abhinav Bali 25; Aishwarya Surve 1-24) by six wickets.

