Arunachal Pradesh approves hike in TLA grant, wages for staff

The Cabinet Tuesday approved the grant of Tough Location Allowance (TLA) for regular employees as per the recommendation of 7th Central and also hike in wages of contingency employees.

Earlier this month, had announced the grant and hike as "new year gift".

The hike is effective from this month, government spokesman said in a statement here.

Khandu had announced the grant of TLA for regular employees in two levels pay matrix level 9 and above Rs 5,300 and level 8 and below Rs 4,100.

He had also announced enhancement of the minimum wages of skilled and unskilled contingency employees, casual workers and daily labourers employed under the establishments.

The initial wages on appointment of the unskilled contingent employees, casual workers and daily labourers has been enhanced from Rs 8,000 per month to Rs 10,000 and from Rs 9,000 to Rs 11,000 per month for skilled contingent employees, casual workers and daily labourers.

"This, in fact, is a jump of 25 per cent in case of unskilled and 22.22 per cent in case of skilled contingent employees," the statement said.

Further, unskilled contingency employees in the category of 5-10 years in service were getting fixed wages of Rs 9,000 which has now been hiked to Rs 11,000 per month with 22.22 per cent hike.

Similarly, the skilled workers in the same category who were getting Rs 9,500 will now be getting Rs 12,000 which is 26.32 per cent hike in wages.

The category of 10-15 years recorded 20 per cent hike in wages for unskilled and 19.23 per cent hike for the skilled.

For above 20 years of service, a quantum leap of 45.45 per cent hike of wages has been recorded for unskilled workers and 47.83 per cent hike for skilled workers, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)