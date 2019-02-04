CBI vs Mamata: Solicitor General says CBI thought of moving SC Sunday night itself

The had contemplated moving the on Sunday night itself when the took into custody agency officials and laid siege to the residence of its in Kolkata, but had to abort the plan due to paucity of documents and other reasons, a said.

told a bench headed by that at the last moment it was decided to wait until Monday morning before approaching the apex court.

"Initially, there was a discussion among the concerned officials in the to move the apex court last night itself but it was decided to wait till Monday morning," he told the bench.

Further, he said paucity of documents was also coming in the way to draft the applications.

"When we drafted the interim applications yesterday, we did not have our records. It was under the seige of police. We got the records today only," Mehta said.

Sources said another reason the could not approach the apex court Sunday night was that of India arrived late after 10:00 pm from Amravati in where he laid the foundation stone for a permanent complex of and inaugurated an interim building where the court will function till the construction of a permanent structure is completed.

The told the bench, also comprising Justice Sanjeev Khanna, that the CBI sleuths who were taken into the custody of the were later released.

He said CBI officials had gone to the residence of the Police in connection with the probe in the Saradha scam.

Mehta said "extraordinary situation" developed on Sunday in which CBI officials were arrested in and its and his family were kept hostage.

He said the need for filing arose as the top police officials of the are also sitting on a dharna along with a political party in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)