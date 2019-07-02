JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

At least 45 killed in Nigeria fuel tanker blast

SpiceJet flight skids off during landing at Kolkata airport, passengers safe
Business Standard

California man returns Hawaii library book after 47 years

AP  |  Honolulu 

A California man who borrowed a cookbook from a Honolulu library has returned it after nearly five decades.

Hawaii News Now reports Patrick Powers delivered the "Hawaii Cooks" book to the Waikiki-Kapahulu Public Library last week while on vacation in the state.

Powers says he found the book last year in a storage box and decided it was finally time to return it.

He borrowed the book 47 years ago while living in Hawaii. It traveled with him when he later moved to California.

Powers handed the book over with a letter explaining what happened. He also gave the library a newer copy to replace his old, damaged one.

He expected to pay a hefty fine but there was no penalty.

"The librarian was so nice," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, July 02 2019. 20:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU