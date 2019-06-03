California newspaper sale ends 122 years of family ownership

After 122 years of family ownership, has been sold to a Canadian publisher, the newspaper announced.

The Harrell-Fritts family said in a message to readers on Sunday that Sound Media, a new company run by publisher Steven Malkowich, has purchased the and its corporate entity, TBC Media.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The sale, which includes the newspaper's digital properties, is set to close June 30.

The daily paper, held by the family since 1897, serves the city of north of and the surrounding

"We are honoured to have been a steward of the newspaper in Kern County, and have loved being part of this vibrant community and providing it with a relevant and reliable source," the family statement said.

Malkowich, the executive vice at Canada's Alberta Newspaper Group, also owns two other small newspapers the and the Lodi News-

Rumours about the possibly being sold have circulated for years following staffing cuts and other changes, according to in

Last year, the paper moved to an industrial park from the historic building it had occupied in downtown Bakersfield since 1926.

It marked the latest in a number of changes since Alfred Harrell, the son of a pioneer, purchased The for USD 1,000 in 1897.

Harrell died in 1976 at the age of 83.

His wife, Virginia McKamy Harrell, served for eight years as publisher after his death.

Their only child, Bernice Harrell Chipman, served as the next president, according to KGET, and Chipman's only living child, Koerber, succeeded her from 1967-88.

Harrell's great-granddaughter, Virginia "Ginger" Moorhouse," has served as the paper's since 1989.

