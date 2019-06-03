Brazil coach Tite refuses to judge Neymar after rape accusation

The of the Brazilian national team, Tite, said Monday he would "not judge" the sexual assault allegations levelled against his star Neymar, which the Paris Saint-Germain forward says are an attempt to blackmail him.

"I understand the seriousness of the issue," he said. "But there must be time for people to be able weigh the facts." "I'm not going to let myself the facts," the said at the Brazilian squad's training center outside Rio, where they are preparing for the upcoming Copa America tournament.

"The facts are not sufficiently clear. Only time will give us answers," said, fielding numerous questions about the accusations made over the weekend. "The team is above all of that," he added.

"In the three years I have been dealing with Neymar, all the personal issues we have dealt with have been fair and truthful," he said.

" is an extraordinary player," said. "From a technical point of view, he is indispensible," although he added that did not mean he was "irreplaceable."



The scandal erupted on Saturday when published accusations that a Brazilian woman had filed with the police, accusing the 27-year-old star of forcing her into a non-consensual sexual relationship after meeting her on and inviting her to visit him in a Paris hotel in May.

police have confirmed that the accusations had been filed but said the details of the case were confidential.

is training in Teresopolis with his teammates for the tournament which will take place in from June 14 to July 7. On Wednesday, the five-time world champions will play a friendly in the capital against

As well as facing accusations of rape in Sao Paulo, Neymar will be investigated by police in for releasing a video featuring a series of WhatsApp chats and intimate photos of his accuser in an attempt to clear his name.

The did not show her face or reveal her name, but such revelations are banned under Brazilian law.

A was spotted entering the training facility towards noon on Monday as was making his appearance before the media.

