UGC asks varsities to observe May 21 as Anti-Terrorism day

The (UGC) has directed varsities and higher educational institutions to observe May 21 as Anti-Terrorism day to wean away the youth from terrorism.

The activities suggested for the day include debates, discussions, symposium, pledge taking ceremony and screening of films.

"Every year May 21 is observed as Anti-Terrorism day in to wean away the youth from terrorism and showing as to how it is prejudicial to the national interest," the commission said in a letter to vice chancellors.

"You are requested to kindly observe the 'Anti-terrorism day' in your university and in your affiliated colleges on May 21, 2019. You should accordingly organise appropriate programmes suggested by the Ministry of Home Affairs," the letter stated.

