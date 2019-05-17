Turkey court hands life sentences to 14 over 2016 attack: report

A on Friday handed down life sentences to 14 people convicted of planning a deadly 2016 attack outside a stadium in Istanbul, the state-run agency reported.

Forty-seven people were killed in the attack near the Arena when a car bomb hit a police vehicle and a suicide bomber blew himself up after a football match for one of Istanbul's biggest clubs, Besiktas.

The Kurdistan Freedom Falcons (TAK), a radical Kurdish group with ties to the outlawed (PKK), claimed responsibility.

A court in Silivri on the outskirts of sentenced four defendants to aggravated life sentences on charges of "a planned murder and bombing", and 10 others on charges of "aiding murder", said.

Aggravated life sentences carry harsher prison conditions.

Four other defendants received prison sentences of up to 15 years for "membership in a terror organisation," it added.

suffered a wave of attacks in 2016 by Kurdish separatists following a breakdown in peace talks with the government -- a time when it was also hit by a number of attacks by Islamic State jihadists.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)