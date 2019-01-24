Canada acquires rare book previously owned by Adolf Hitler

Library and Archives announced Wednesday it had acquired a rare 1944 book that once belonged to

Written in German, "Statistics, Media, and Organizations of Jewry in the and Canada" is a 137-page report produced in 1944 by Heinz Kloss, a famed German who had contact with US Nazi sympathizers.

The book details certain cities' population statistics along with organizations and key at the time to North America's Jewish communities, Library and Archives said in a statement.

"This work hints at the story of what might have happened in had the lost World War II. It also demonstrates that the Holocaust was not a purely European event, but rather an operation that was stopped before it reached North America," it added.

The bookplate bears an eagle, and swastika, and the words "Ex Libris Adolf Hitler," indicating it was part of his personal library. "It is fundamental ... to acquire, preserve and make available documents no matter how controversial or contentious they could be," said Guy Berthiaume, of Canada. Hitler was an avid reader with a collection reportedly containing 6,000 to 16,000 titles.

Library and Archives Canada said the book was likely brought back to the US as a souvenir of war, as in spring 1945 American soldiers took thousands of books from the Nazi leader's second home near Berchtesgaden, in the German

The institution added it acquired the book from a reputable Judaica dealer, who obtained it as part of a collection owned by a Holocaust survivor.

