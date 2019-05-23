TRS leading in nine seats, BJP in four in Telangana

TRS candidates were leading in nine segments and BJP in four in after three hours of counting Thursday.

The was leading in three seats.

was ahead in seat, where he is seeking reelection for the fourth successive time, according to sources.

Initial trends suggested gains for the BJP.

In the 2014 polls, the TRS had bagged 11 seats and the two, while the BJP, YSRCP, TDP and shared one each.

TRS supremo and Minister's daughter K Kavitha was trailing in Nizamabad by 13,581votes to BJP's D Arvind who was leading.

BJP candidates were leading in Adilabad, Karimnagar and Secunderabad also.

nominees were leading in Malajgiri, Nalgonda, Chevella.

Congress working was leading in Malkajgiri by 19,220 as per the latest trends available.

N Uttam Kumar Reddy has established a lead of 12,221 votes in Nalgonda.

Chevella sitting was leading by 4,555 votes over his nearest TRS rival

BJP candidate B Sanjay was leading by 47,228 votes against his nearest rival and sitting TRS B Vinod Kumar in Karimnagar after the second round.

Soyam Bapurao of BJP was leading by 32,354 votes after the first round over his TRS rival in Adilabad, official sources said.

Owaisi was leading in seat by nearly 60,000 votes over his BJP rival

Former union was trailing by 54,045 votes in Khammam segment, where TRS nominee N Nageswara Rao was leading.

Polls were held for 17 Lok Sabha seats on April 11.

Counting of votes began at 8 AM Thursday.

