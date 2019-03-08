Candidate to be named after LS poll schedule: AINRC leader

and former N Rangasamy Friday said his party, a part of the AIADMK-led alliance, would announce its candidate to contest the lone seat here once the election schedule was notified.

Speaking to reporters at his party office here, Rangasamy, also the of the opposition in the territorial assembly, said the AINRC got the lone seat to contest following a seat-sharing agreement reached with the AIADMK for the forthcoming elections.

The AINRC was returned to in the last poll held in 2014 and it contested the election with the support of the

Referring to the dharna staged by V Narayanasamy (Congress) and his colleagues outside for six days from February 13 against the Kiran Bedi, Rangasamy said the dharna was to gain political mileage particularly in view of the upcoming polls.

"It was a political drama the ministers had staged against the It's really amusing that the government here has not been able to deliver on its promises made to the people," he said.

However, the former said he and his cabinet colleagues have been critical of the Lieutenant Governor for allegedly blocking implementation of various schemes.

He said the AINRC had always insisted statehood for and had drawn the attention of the Centre in the past to the plea.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)