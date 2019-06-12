Elderly man dies of suspected heat stroke

The body of an elderly man was found under a tree near city in district of Maharashtra Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The man, aged around 60 years, is suspected to have died of heat stroke, police said.

"The body of the yet-to-be-identified man was recovered from under a tree on Telhara-Hiverkhed road around 1 pm," of police station said.

The body was sent to government hospital for post-mortem, he said, adding that he is suspected to have died of a heat stroke.

district in Vidarbha region has been reeling under severe heat wave conditions since the beginning of this summer. On April 28, the maximum temperature recorded in the district was 47.2 degrees Celsius and it continues to remain above 45 degrees Celsius.

