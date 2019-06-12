Two held for hunting antelope in Rajasthan

Two persons, including a minor, were arrested Wednesday for hunting three gazelle, a type of antelope, in Rajasthan's district, police said.

The third accused in the case was absconding, police said.

The incident took place at Karnaidpura village.

The accused attracted the animal with sound-generating tools, blinded them using the mirror-shield technique and attacked them with sticks, station in-charge said.

He said a police team reached the spot after receiving information and arrested (45) and the minor besides recovering three skins of the Schedule-1 protected animal in the Wildlife Act.

They have been booked under the Wildlife Protection Act.

Deputy of said one of the accused was absconding.

The forest department is carrying out raids in the area in a crackdown on similar hunting groups.

The accused had hunted the animal to sell their meat.

