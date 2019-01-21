Caplin Steriles Announces INR 218 Crore Investment by Eight Roads Ventures and F-Prime Capital

/ -- The partnership will accelerate Caplin Steriles' efforts to cater to the rapidly growing demand for injectable products in the regulated markets, especially the US and Eight Roads and together bring access to a powerful platform spanning Asia, and the US (Caplin Point), one of the fastest growing companies in India, today announced an in its injectables subsidiary, Caplin Steriles, by Eight Roads Ventures, the proprietary arm of FIL, and its US-based sister fund,

Caplin Point was founded in 1990 by Since then, it has grown to become a leading provider of affordable, high-quality formulations in several emerging markets including and Africa, with over 2700 product registrations globally.

Caplin Steriles, its subsidiary, will cater to the rapidly growing demand for in the regulated markets, especially the US and The $10bn US generic injectables segment continues to be very attractive, driven by high barriers to entry on product development as well as regulatory compliance in manufacturing such This has resulted in relatively lower competition and constrained in this segment. Caplin Steriles has established a 550-person business with state-of-the-art R&D facilities in Chennai and high-quality that is approved both by the US and European regulatory authorities. The subsidiary has already filed 8 ANDAs on its own and through partners with the US FDA, with 2 approvals.

Commenting on the transaction, C.C. Paarthipan, Chairman, Caplin Point Laboratories Limited, said: "We are at a stage in our regulated markets journey where we believe that the business is now well positioned to evolve and thrive as a separate entity. We are expanding capacities to cater to growing demand from these regulated markets for sterile products, and working on development of complex in-house. Both these efforts will unlock great value in the long run. We are excited to extend our journey from a road less travelled (South America) to a road well-travelled (North America) with and as investment and knowledge partners, given their excellent track record worldwide and particularly in "



Dr. Prem Pavoor, at India, added: "This is a unique opportunity for us to with Caplin Point to build a world-class platform in to develop and manufacture injectable drugs. Over 70% of generic drug shortages in the US continue to be attributable to injectables. Through our combined experience and resources, we aspire to create a leader in this segment, providing affordable, differentiated products for patients."



About Caplin Point Laboratories Ltdis a company with a unique business model catering predominantly to the emerging markets of and Caplin Point has state-of-the-art for a complete range of finished dosage forms. The company's subsidiary has also entered the regulated markets such as the US through its injectable and that is approved by the US and EU-GMP. Caplin Point has been selected on Forbes Asia's '200 Best Under a Billion' list for three consecutive years (2014, 2015 & 2016), and was recently awarded 'The Emerging Company of 2018' by the Economic Times Family Business Awards.





About



Eight Roads is the proprietary investment arm of FIL, Eight Roads Ventures invests in high-quality, high-growth companies in Asia, Europe and the US, with a focus on healthcare, technology and Eight Roads Ventures is committed to making the companies it invests in leaders in their industries through access to patient capital, a powerful network of resources and a team of investment professionals with a proven track record of success. Eight Roads' investments in and Southeast include Carestack, Health, Core Diagnostics, Eywa Pharma, Laurus Labs, Medwell Ventures, Pharmeasy, Plasmagen Biosciences, Richcore Lifesciences and Trivitron

eightroads.com



@8roadsventures



About



is a global firm investing in life sciences, healthcare, and technology. Since 1969, F-Prime has worked closely with entrepreneurs and academics to create innovative solutions to some of the world's most significant challenges in healthcare and technology.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)