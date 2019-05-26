Car bomb in northwestern Iraq kills 5, wounds 8

says a car bomb has killed five people and wounded eight in a northwestern village near the Syrian border.

A military statement said the car was parked near a market in the village of in province.

The area was once held by the Islamic State group that controlled large parts of and

Despite its defeat in in 2017, IS sleeper cells have been blamed for attacks across the country that have killed and wounded scores of people over the past two years.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)