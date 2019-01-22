Carcass of aged tusker found

Forest personnel Tuesday recovered the carcass of an aged tusker at forest range in district.

The elephant was around 50-years-old and suffering from old age related aliments for some time, forest department officials said.

After getting the information from people of Goudia Barada village, about 70-km from here, officials along with veterinary doctors went to the village.

A K Behera said the tusker was moving alone.

The tusks of the elephant were intact.

"We think the animal died of its illness," said the DFO.

