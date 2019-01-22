JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Jharkhand CM presents Rs 85,429 crore budget

Syngene Q3 net profit up 6 pc to Rs 87 cr
Business Standard

Carcass of aged tusker found

Press Trust of India  |  Berhampur (Odisha) 

Forest personnel Tuesday recovered the carcass of an aged tusker at Buguda forest range in Ganjam district.

The elephant was around 50-years-old and suffering from old age related aliments for some time, forest department officials said.

After getting the information from people of Goudia Barada village, about 70-km from here, officials along with veterinary doctors went to the village.

Berhampur Divisional Forest Officer A K Behera said the tusker was moving alone.

The tusks of the elephant were intact.

"We think the animal died of its illness," said the DFO.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 22 2019. 20:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements