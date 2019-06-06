Carcass of elephant with tusks missing found in Odisha

Carcass of an with its tusks missing was found inside Kuldiha reserve forest in Odisha's district, a forest said on Thursday.

The carcass of the tusker, aged around 40 years, was spotted on Wednesday inside the prohibited area of the reserve forest during patrolling by forest guards, the said.

The decomposed body was lying close to the beat house near Sajnagad under division and the was suspected to have been killed by poachers.

After getting information a team of forest officials along with a veterinary doctor reached the spot and found that the tusks of the had been extracted by poachers, he said, adding that the animal was believed to have been killed around 10-days ago.

A post-mortem was conducted an investigation is on to nab the poachers, the added.

