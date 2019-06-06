A federal jury in has convicted a man of leaking a database of HIV patients from the government.

The reports jurors returned the verdict Tuesday for Mikhy Farrera-Brochez of after a two-day trial in in Lexington.

Farrera-Brochez was convicted on two counts of sending threatening communications to the government of and its ministry of health and one count of possessing and transferring the identities of other people in interstate and foreign commerce with the intent to commit or in connection with a crime.

Singapore's health ministry accused Farrera-Brochez of stealing and leaking a database of 14,200 people who were infected with HIV. The ministry says Farrera-Brochez worked in as a before he was deported last year.

Sentencing is set for Sept. 27.

