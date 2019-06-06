JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for Parkinson's disease treatment drugs

RBI lowers economic growth forecast to 7 pc for FY20
Business Standard

Kentucky man convicted of leaking Singapore HIV patient data

AP  |  Lexington (US) 

A federal jury in Kentucky has convicted a man of leaking a database of HIV patients from the Singapore government.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports jurors returned the verdict Tuesday for Mikhy Farrera-Brochez of Winchester after a two-day trial in U.S. District Court in Lexington.

Farrera-Brochez was convicted on two counts of sending threatening communications to the government of Singapore and its ministry of health and one count of possessing and transferring the identities of other people in interstate and foreign commerce with the intent to commit or in connection with a crime.

Singapore's health ministry accused Farrera-Brochez of stealing and leaking a database of 14,200 people who were infected with HIV. The ministry says Farrera-Brochez worked in Singapore as a lecturer before he was deported last year.

Sentencing is set for Sept. 27.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 06 2019. 12:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU