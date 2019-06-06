Six killed as vehicle rams into truck in Jind

Six persons, who were returning to their home in Sirsa after celebrating Eid, were killed when their vehicle rammed into a truck near Haryana's on Thursday, a said.

Six more travelling in the SUV were injured in the accident and have been hospitalised, of Police (City), Jind, Dharambir Singh said.

He said the accident occurred near Taloda Kheri village in district in the early hours of Thursday.

"The loaded truck was covered by a black coloured sheet and even its reflectors were not visible. The Innova's failed to notice the truck ahead and rammed into it, the DSP said.

The six persons were returning to their home in Sirsa in after celebrating Eid in UP's district.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)