Carcasses of 250 endangered sharks seized in mid-sea

Indian personnel have seized a trawler carrying carcasses of around 250 endangered sharks during a mid-sea crackdown on illegal fishing in prohibited

Seven crew members, all hailing from Andhra Pradesh, of the intercepted vessel were arrested and handed over to the forest department Tuesday, a said.

The carcasses included bull sharks, spot tail sharks and hammer head sharks which were accorded endangered status under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

These three varieties of shark are also categorised as threatened under the International Union on Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.

The dead sharks were very young, weighing around 5 kg each, the said.

Commercial trade and hunting of these marine species are prohibited under the Convention on International Trade on Endangered Species of Wild Flora and Fauna(CITES).

Rajesh Makwana, the DIG of Coast Guard, Paradip, said one of the primary reasons for catching sharks is shark fin soup is high in demand.

"We are investigating further on this," Makwana said.

When produced before a court in Paradip, the fishermen, who were arrested Tuesday, were remanded to judicial custody.

This is for the first time that shark species were seized from fishermen in limits, officials said.

The is located in district along the eastern coast of Odisha. It extends from mouth in the north to mouth in the south.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)