250 endangered sharks seized in mid-sea interception

-
ALSO READ
Irrawaddy dolphin census concludes in Bhitarkanika, Gahirmatha
Tourist footfall on the rise at Bhitarkanika National Park
Plans for world's largest ocean sanctuary in Antarctic blocked
Drumlines killing endangered sharks in Great Barrier Reef: Experts
Crocodile population rises to 1742 in Bhitarkanika
-
Indian Coast Guard personnel made a seizure of around 250 endangered shark species in a mid-sea crackdown on illegal fishing in prohibited Gahirmatha marine sanctuary.
Seven crew members, all hailing from Andhra Pradesh, of the intercepted vessel were arrested and handed over to the forest department Tuesday, a Coast Guard official said.
Bull sharks, spot tail sharks, hammer head sharks netted by the crews were seized. These marine animals are accorded endangered status under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, they said.
All the three varieties of shark are also categorised as threatened under the International Union on Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List status.
The seized sharks were very young, weighing around 5 kg each, and all of them were dead when found, officials said.
This is for the first time that shark species were seized from fishermen in Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary limits, officials said.
Commercial trade and hunting of these marine species are prohibited under the Convention on International Trade on Endangered Species of Wild Flora and Fauna(CITES), officials said.
The Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary is located in Kendrapara district along the eastern coast of Odisha. It extends from Dhamra River mouth in the north to Mahanadi River mouth in the south.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU