Case filed against Rahul Gandhi for addressing Jaish chief as 'Masood Azhar ji'

A case was filed against in a court on Tuesday for addressing terrorist group as " ji".

The case was filed under various IPC sections, including sedition, by in the court of Judicial Magistrate of Muzaffarpur, Suryakant Tiwary.

Addressing a meeting of workers in on Monday, Gandhi had attacked the BJP, saying, "These people with 56-inch chest, you would recall, in their previous government, the went in an aircraft with ji and handed over there in "



Azhar's outfit plotted the Pulwama terrorist attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed on February 14.

In his complaint, Hashmi said Gandhi's reference to Jaish-e-Mohammad's as "Masood Azhar ji" has hurt the people's sentiment and insulted the entire nation.

The case was filed under various sections of IPC including 124A (sedition), 153 (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc), and 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class).

The court fixed March 16 as the next date for hearing.

