France bans Boeing 737 MAX aircraft from its airspace

The French civil authority said on Tuesday it had banned 737 MAX from France's airspace after a deadly crash of an Ethiopian plane of the same model.

"Given the circumstances of the accident in Ethiopia, the French authorities have taken the decision, as a precautionary measure, to ban all commercial flights of 737 MAXs into, out of, or over French territory," the DGAC authority said.

