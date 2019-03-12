JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Mumbai: Toddler found dead in building shaft in Kalachowki

Honda re-recalls 1 million cars in US with defective airbags
Business Standard

France bans Boeing 737 MAX aircraft from its airspace

AFP  |  Paris 

The French civil aviation authority said on Tuesday it had banned Boeing 737 MAX aircraft from France's airspace after a deadly crash of an Ethiopian plane of the same model.

"Given the circumstances of the accident in Ethiopia, the French authorities have taken the decision, as a precautionary measure, to ban all commercial flights of Boeing 737 MAXs into, out of, or over French territory," the DGAC authority said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, March 12 2019. 21:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements