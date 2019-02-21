Cash-strapped Pakistan gifts gold-plated submachine gun to Saudi Crown Prince

At a time when is under immense global pressure to combat terrorism, the country's cash-strapped government has gifted Saudi Crown a gold-plated assault rifle, according to on Thursday.

The unusual gift for a visiting foreign dignitary was presented to Mohammad during his first official visit to

International reported that delegation called on the Crown at the Prime Minister's House where gifted him a portrait of himself and a gold-plated submachine gun.

The MP5 is a submachine gun developed by German engineers, and this modified weapon has an elaborate pattern engraved on its gold-plated components, reported.

The is also Saudi Arabia's

Presenting the Saudi with a weapon will likely raise eyebrows at a time when he has been embroiled in controversy over the death of Saudi Jamal Khashoggi, who was brutally murdered at the country's consulate in in October of last year, said.

travelled to Pakistan, and widely seen as an attempt to bolster ties and improve the kingdom's image after a troubled year, the report said.

In a similar gesture from the cash-rich kingdom in January, Saudi Prince Aziz Al Saud, also the Tabuk Governor, presented a gift of 'gold Kalashnikov' and bullets to at here.

had thanked the Saudi for the gold-plated Russian gun.

The Saudi Crown Prince's just-concluded high-profile visit to came in the midst of heightened tensions between and following one of the worst terror attacks in in which 40 CRPF soldiers were killed. The attack was carried out by Pakistan-based

The international community led by the US has pressed to deny safe haven to terror groups operating form its soil and bring the perpetrators of the Pulwama attack to justice.

Pakistan and on Sunday signed a slew of investment agreements worth USD 20 billion which will provide a welcome relief to the teetering economy of the cash-strapped Pakistan.

Pakistan is negotiating with the a multi-billion bailout package to overcome the country's financial instability.

China, Islamabad's close ally, has also offered financial aid to the country.

Pakistan Monday conferred its highest civilian award Nishan-e-Pakistan on Salman for his "outstanding support" in reinvigorating the ties between the two

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)