Castor seed futures up on firm bets

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Castor seed prices rose by Rs 36 to Rs 5,810 per quintal in futures trade Thursday as investors widened their bets amid firm trends.

Apart from rising demand from consuming industries, short position of stocks in spot markets led to the rise in castor seed futures, marketmen said.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, castor seed for June contracts was trading higher by Rs 36, or 0.62 per cent, to Rs 5,810 per quintal, clocking an open interest of 2,10,980 lots.

Castor seed for July contracts rose by Rs 30, or 0.51 per cent, to Rs 5,906 per quintal, with an open interest of 92,490 lots.

