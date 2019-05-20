Castor seed prices dip by Rs 66 on muted demand

Castor seed prices dipped by Rs 66 to Rs 5,880 per in futures trade Monday after investors tightened bets amid muted trend at the

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, castor seed for July contracts was trading lower by Rs 66, or 1.11 per cent, to Rs 5,880 per quintal, having an open interest of 65,150 lots.

Castor seed prices for August contracts, too, dipped by Rs 108, or 1.79 per cent, to Rs 5,932 per quintal, having an open interest of 55 lots.

