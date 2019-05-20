Aamir, Wahab named in Pakistan's World Cup squad

Experienced left-arm pace duo of and were included in Pakistan's final 15-member squad following their 0-4 loss to England in the ODI series.

Both the bowlers were not included in the initial squad announced last month but Aamir, who is yet to recover from chickenpox, was named for the one-day series against England which completed on Sunday.

The selectors have axed allrounder Faheem Ashraf and left-arm pacer from their initial squad to make way for the two senior players.

The selectors had discarded Wahab from the tour to England but after the thrashing given to the Pakistani pacers in the one-day series they apparently had a change of mind.

Wahab, who turns 34 next month, last played a one-day international for his country in the opening match of against going for 87 runs without a wicket and than limping off with a

Since than the selectors have ignored him for 50-overs while Aamir also didn't feature in the series against England after contracting and his form remains a concern after he took just five wickets in his last 14 ODIs since

According to the board, Aamir has recovered from his and he and Wahab will be available for the warm-up matches against and this week.

In another major decision, the selectors have dropped young batsman from their World Cup squad to make way for the hard-hitting

Ali was initially not part of squad and went to England for the ODI series where he scored two half centuries.

"The lack of potency of our frontline bowlers in the recent ODI series meant that a change was needed. In addition, we now know that we will encounter batting wickets throughout campaign," Chief Selector, Inzamam-ul-Haq said.

"The combination of these elements, meant that we believed right now, utilising experience and knowledge of Wahab was the correct choice," he said.

"Wahab has been training and playing club cricket, and the of his calibre will not face much problem in adapting and adjusting to the gruelling demands of the World Cup," Inzamam said.

On the exclusion of Abid Ali, Inzamam said: "It was not an easy decision to leave him out particularly after he got only one opportunity on the tour. But, he was our third choice opener. After both struck early form, we preferred as he brings firepower to the team that can strengthen our chances in the tournament," the Chief said.

Abid, despite being a member of the initial World Cup squad, was given just one opportunity on the entire tour.

Inzamam said the final 15-member squad was announced in consultation with the

Wahab has been included in the squad in place of allrounder, Faheem Ashraf while the experienced left arm pacer, has also been dropped after playing in just two ODI matches against England.

World Cup squad: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Muhammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (Capt), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Muhammad Aamir, Hasan Ali, and

