TN govt committed to release of Rajiv case convicts: CM

Chief Minister K Palaniswami Monday said his government was committed to the release of seven assassination case convicts and expressed hope the will act on the cabinet recommendation for setting them free.

Palaniwami's statement comes amidst renewed calls, both from the opposition and Tamil groups, for the release of the seven, serving life terms, after the recently disposed of a plea of the kin of those killed along with the former in 1991 opposing their release.

The kin had challenged the government's earlier decision in 2014 to release the seven convicts.

In September 2018, the state cabinet had adopted a resolution recommending to the release of the seven.

Speaking to reporters here, Palaniwami said the cabinet resolution was passed in line with public sentiment.

"We wanted the seven to be released and that is why adopted a cabinet resolution and sent it to the The Governor has to decide (on the matter)," he said.

"We took the decision based on public sentiment, adopted a cabinet resolution and sent it to Governor. We hope he will take action," he added.

On September 9, 2018 the recommended to Purohit the release of all seven convicts -- Murugan, Santhan, Perarivalan, Jayakumar, Ravichandran, and Nalini.

Former was assassinated by a suicide bomber during an election rally at Sriperumpudur near here on May 21, 1991.

