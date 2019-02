Kerala govt announces Rs 25 lakh to slain CRPF jawan's family

The government Tuesday announced a financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh to the family of V V Vasanth Kumar, the CRPF personnel from the state who was killed in the recent terror attack in and Kashmir.

A state cabinet, chaired by Pinarayi Vijayan, also took the decision to meet the educational expenses of 44-year-old jawan's two children- son (5) and daughter (8).

Vijayan later told reporters that steps would be taken to make permanent the temporary job of Vasanth's wife Sheena, who is now working as an at the veterinary university.

A new house would be constructed for the grieving family of the slain jawan, hailing from district, he said.

"The government is sharing the grief over the killing of 40 CRPF personnel who had lost life in the terror attack in

One of our brothers, hailing from Wayanad, also was among them," the said.

"We have decided to extend helping hand to his family. For that, the government will give Rs 25 lakh as financial assistance to them--Rs 15 lakh to his wife and 10 lakh to his mother," he said.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed on February 14, in one of the deadliest terror attacks in and Kashmir when a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in district.

