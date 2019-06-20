Castor seed prices up by Rs 32 on firm bets

Castor seed prices rose by Rs 32 to Rs 5,390 per in futures trade Thursday after investors widened their bets amid firm trend at the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, castor seed contracts for July delivery traded higher by Rs 32, or 0.60 per cent, at Rs 5,390 per quintal, clocking an open interest of 2,00,485 lots.

Castor seed for August also edged higher by Rs 48, or 0.88 per cent, to Rs 5,486 per with an open interest of 57,430 lots.

Apart from rising demand from consuming industries, short position of stocks in spot market led to the rise in castor seed futures, marketmen said.

