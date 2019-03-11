NGT directs police to remove encroachments by scrap dealers in R K Puram

The has directed the police to remove encroachments due to construction of shops and godowns of scrap dealers in R K Puram here, on a plea alleging that it caused pollution.

A bench headed by Justice asked the of the area to take immediate action against the encroachers as and when the municipal corporation informs him.

"After considering the submission by the counsels for the parties, we consider it proper to direct the of Police, South-West Delhi, to ensure that there is no encroachment in the area in question... It shall also be the responsibility of the of Police to see that the encroachers do not resettle in the area," the bench said.

The green panel was hearing a plea filed by seeking action against unauthorised commercial activity by scrap dealers in sector 1 of R K Puram and alleged that this was resulting in different forms of pollution.

The plea had alleged that despite several complaints, no action was taken by the authorities concerned, resulting in the degradation of the

The tribunal also granted liberty to petitioner that in case it has any grievance, it would be free to submit a representation to the Commissioner, South Municipal Corporation (SDMC), and the DCP giving out the details of the encroachments and their names so that proper action may be taken.

During the hearing, the SDMC told the NGT that encroachments have been removed and they are keeping a continuous vigil over the area and as and when any encroachment is made, the same is immediately removed.

"It has also been submitted by the SDMC that some jhuggi and jhopdis which are existing in the area are to be looked into and taken care of by the Urban Shelter Improvement Board," the tribunal noted.

