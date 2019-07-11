JUST IN
CBI raids offices of Indira Jaising, Anand Grover's NGO Lawyers Collective

Officials did not give any details of locations where searches are going on

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

CBI raids residence of SC advocates Indira Jaising and Anand Grover. Photo: ANI
The CBI is carrying out searches Thursday at the offices of Lawyers Collective, an NGO run by noted lawyer Anand Grover, officials said.

The searches are understood to be taking place at the Delhi and Mumbai offices of the NGO, they said.

Officials did not give any details of locations where searches are going on.

Grover, husband of former Additional Solicitor General Indira Jaising was booked by the agency for alleged Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act violations in receiving foreign aid.

When contacted, Grover asked not to be disturbed as he was in the "midst" of it (searches).

Lawyers Collective had denied all charges levelled by the CBI.
First Published: Thu, July 11 2019. 09:55 IST

