CBI files case against IOC official, 4 others for seeking

The CBI has registered a case against a of an company and four others for allegedly seeking bribe to allot petrol pumps and dealerships.

The investigating agency in a press release on Tuesday said its Guwahati office anti-corruption branch had registered a case on Sunday under Indian Penal Code section 120b (criminal conspiracy) and sections of Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 against the five persons, including a woman.

The CBI said there were allegations against the accused of demanding and accepting illegal gratification habitually from different private businessmen, who own petrol pumps and oil dealerships.

It named the - Oil Division general manager(sales) for his alleged "connivance with private conduits for showing them favour in allotment of new all over North Eastern states, including Assam", according to the release.

It said that as per information, Datta had demanded Rs five lakh from alias Lalaram of Auto Centre Agent of IOC at Jharnapani in for selection/allotment of at Tuli, the CBI said.

The investigating agency claimed that Choudhary agreed to pay Rs 2 lakh as part payment, which was to be delivered through Bendangnaro Ao, an associate of Choudhary from Dimapur in

A CBI team caught Datta red-handed while accepting the bribe amount from Ao on February 11 at Guwahati, the statement mentioned.

The investigationg agency registered cases against Lalchand Choudhary, Ao, alias Lichu Babu of Athgaon in Guwahati and Tony alias Ankeet of Hindustan Tyre Corporation in Guwahati.

