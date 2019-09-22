CBI intensifies operations to locate Rajeev Kumar

CBI officials on Sunday intensified their operations to locate former city police commissioner Rajeev Kumar who has been evading summons in connection with the multi-crore Saradha ponzi scam.

Separate teams of CBI officials visited Alipore Bodyguard Lines and Kumar's official residence on Park Street.

Since the Calcutta High Court withdrew the protection granted to Kumar from the CBI taking any coercive action against him, officials of the probe agency mounted the operation to trace the former Kolkata Police commissioner.

Kumar is currently the additional director general of CID, West Bengal.

Teams of the special crime branch of the CBI had visited the office of the CID at Bhabani Bhavan as well as various parts of the city to ascertain the whereabouts of Kumar on Saturday.

The Alipore District and Sessions court had on Saturday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Kumar.

Kumar is alleged to have suppressed evidence crucial for the investigation into the scam.

The West Bengal police has intimated CBI that Kumar is on leave from September 9 to 25.

The Saradha group of companies allegedly duped lakhs of people of Rs 2,500 crore promising higher rates of return on their investments.

